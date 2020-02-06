Dr. John Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Thomas, MD
Dr. John Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai Advanced Cardiovascular Group3016 30th Dr Fl 3, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 274-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I had a surgery last week for carpal tunnel syndrome, Single port laparoscopic transverse ligament release. Amazing recovery, minimal pain afterward barely a noticeable 1/2 inch incision below the palm, minimal blood loss. I have to be careful to not overextend myself in the gym until at least a month as I feel as i can start weight training already. Dr Thomas must have magic hands, excellent surgeon and bedside manners. The real deal, don't look for anyone better. john s
About Dr. John Thomas, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1174551410
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas speaks Greek.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
