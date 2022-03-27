Overview

Dr. John Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Lubbock Heart Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at South Plains Surgical Associates in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.