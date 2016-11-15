Dr. John Thacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Thacher, MD
Overview
Dr. John Thacher, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Locations
Ventura Dermatology Medical Clinic Inc227 N Dos Caminos Ave, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-6969
- 2 115 Pirie Rd Ste F, Ojai, CA 93023 Directions (805) 648-6969
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thacher is a senior practitioner yet is at the top of his game. He's a brilliant diagnostician, a terrific surgeon, and a warm and caring man. His staff is just as calming and competent as he is.
About Dr. John Thacher, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
