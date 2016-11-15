Overview

Dr. John Thacher, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Thacher works at Ventura Dermatology Med Clin in Ventura, CA with other offices in Ojai, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.