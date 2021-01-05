See All Neurosurgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. John Tew Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Tew Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Tew Jr works at University Of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute
    3113 Bellevue Ave Ste 4100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-8990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UC Health West Chester Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cerebrovascular Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. John Tew Jr, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 61 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215966221
    Education & Certifications

    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Tew Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tew Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tew Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tew Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tew Jr works at University Of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Tew Jr’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tew Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tew Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tew Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tew Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

