Dr. John Testerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elizabethton, TN.



Dr. Testerman works at Amedisys Hospice An Adventa Company in Elizabethton, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.