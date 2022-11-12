Dr. John Testerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Testerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Testerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Testerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elizabethton, TN.
Dr. Testerman works at
Locations
Amedisys Hospice An Adventa Company1500 W Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643 Directions (423) 929-2584Monday8:00am - 10:00pmTuesday8:00am - 10:00pmWednesday8:00am - 10:00pmThursday8:00am - 10:00pmFriday8:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took terrific care of my husband & communicated closely & so very well with him, and me, prior to and throughout procedure.
About Dr. John Testerman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1780613174
Education & Certifications
- Jacksonville Hlth Educ Prgs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Testerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Testerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Testerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Testerman works at
Dr. Testerman has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Testerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Testerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Testerman.
