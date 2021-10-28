Overview

Dr. John Testa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Testa works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Cheshire, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.