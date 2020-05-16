Overview

Dr. John Tessier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Off Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Tessier works at Mercy Clinic Endocrinology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.