Overview

Dr. John Tesser, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Tesser works at Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.