Overview

Dr. John Terry, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Terry works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.