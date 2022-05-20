Dr. John Terry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Terry, MD
Dr. John Terry, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Tricare
I really appreciate the time Dr. Terry took to speak to me about my test results and answer my questions.
About Dr. John Terry, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073610994
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Truman Medical Center
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Terry speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Terry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terry.
