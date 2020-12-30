Dr. John Terrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Terrell, MD
Dr. John Terrell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.
Sparks Urology Group5500 Ellsworth Rd, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 709-7295
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
There is not one bad thing I can say about this doctor. He's thorough, knowledgeable, understanding, has an amazing bedside manner. He will not put you through or on anything unless you actually need it. I could not have found a better urologist!
About Dr. John Terrell, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hosp-U Tex Southwestern
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Arkansas Tech University
- Urology
Dr. Terrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terrell has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Terrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.