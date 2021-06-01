Dr. John Ternay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ternay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ternay, MD
Overview
Dr. John Ternay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Claiborne Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Newport Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7557 Dannaher Dr Ste 225, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 647-5800
- 2 900 E Oak Hill Ave Ste 500, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 525-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Claiborne Medical Center
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Newport Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to. Explains everything in easy to understand language. Did not feel rushed during visit. Seemed very knowledgeable about my symptoms. Explained my procedures in an extremely easily understood fashion. Would highly recommend him to others.
About Dr. John Ternay, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1861430019
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
