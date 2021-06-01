Overview

Dr. John Ternay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Claiborne Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Newport Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.