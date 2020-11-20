Dr. Tellers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Tellers, MD
Overview
Dr. John Tellers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Locations
Srini Govindan Div/Wheeling Hsp40 Medical Park Ste 500, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 281-8442
Wheeling Hospital1 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tellers explains what he is doing and what to expect every step of the way. He and his staff are super personable and make you feel at ease. Plus he does not rush you and clearly answers any questions. I would definitely go back to him again! In addition, he helped my husband with a severe issue 10 years ago.
About Dr. John Tellers, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1881634889
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tellers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tellers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tellers has seen patients for Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tellers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tellers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tellers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tellers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tellers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.