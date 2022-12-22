Dr. John Tefteller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tefteller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tefteller, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Tefteller, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
OrthoArizona - South Gilbert1675 E MELROSE ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - Chandler Village525 S CHANDLER VILLAGE DR, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 750-0303Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Tefteller is amazing! He listens, he does not rush and you can ask questions. He is extremely knowledgeable and explains things so you can understand. He does not dismiss any of your concerns. Highly recommend!
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Phoenix Baptist Hospital
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Dr. Tefteller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tefteller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Tefteller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tefteller.
