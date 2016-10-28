See All Family Doctors in Robbinsville, NJ
Dr. John Tedeschi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Tedeschi, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Tedeschi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Tedeschi works at Dr. John Tedeschi in Robbinsville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. John Tedeschi
    54 Robbinsville Allentown Rd, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 259-8440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Bacterial Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Viral Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Arthropathy, Progressive Pseudorheumatoid, of Childhood Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Climacteric Arthropathy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Disuse Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100 Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Environment-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Nasal Decongestant-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Stress-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Juvenile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Related to Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Associated Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Senile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Dysostosis, Anhalt Type Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Transient Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Transient Osteoporosis of Hip Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tedeschi?

    Oct 28, 2016
    You will find no better doctor who takes the time to get to know you, that knows how to have a plan of attack to fix what ails you, and truly shows that he cares about you as a person. I don't know what more you could ask for, and I'm very fortunate to have him as my doctor.
    Patrick OK in Princeton Junction, NJ — Oct 28, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Tedeschi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Tedeschi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tedeschi to family and friends

    Dr. Tedeschi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tedeschi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Tedeschi, MD.

    About Dr. John Tedeschi, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891873741
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VA Western New York Healthcare System of Buffalo
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Josephs Hosp/Upstate Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Josephs Hospital Health Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Tedeschi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tedeschi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tedeschi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tedeschi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tedeschi works at Dr. John Tedeschi in Robbinsville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Tedeschi’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tedeschi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tedeschi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tedeschi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tedeschi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Tedeschi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.