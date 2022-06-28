Dr. Teahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Teahan, MD
Overview
Dr. John Teahan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Teahan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southwest Eye Care Specialists7110 WYOMING BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 346-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teahan?
Dr. Teahan is a superb, careful and knowledgeable doctor. He performed cataract surgery on me with stellar results. Not only do I see clearly and sharply, but the surgery also lowered my intraocular pressures considerably. He is honest and truly wants the best outcomes for his patients. He retired at the end of 2021 which is good for him and well deserved but is a loss to the opthamologic community in New Mexico.
About Dr. John Teahan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1679545594
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teahan works at
Dr. Teahan has seen patients for Stye, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Teahan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.