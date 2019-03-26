Overview

Dr. John Taylor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mapleton, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Canyon View Medical Group in Mapleton, UT with other offices in Springville, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.