Overview

Dr. John Tapp, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Tapp works at Tapp Medical Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.