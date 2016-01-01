Dr. John Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. John Tan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Locations
John J K Tan MD94 Park St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 746-4855
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Tan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.