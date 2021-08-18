Overview

Dr. John Tan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Standford Medical School



Dr. Tan works at North Texas Heart Center - North Central Expressway in Dallas, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.