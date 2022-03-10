See All Plastic Surgeons in Los Altos, CA
Dr. John Talley, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Talley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They graduated from University of Arizona School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Talley works at Altos Oaks Plastic Surgery in Los Altos, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA, San Carlos, CA, Los Gatos, CA and Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Bay Medical Foundation
    715 Altos Oaks Dr, Los Altos, CA 94024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 272-0959
  2. 2
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy
    795 El Camino Real Bldg Lee, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 272-0959
  3. 3
    San Carlos Center
    301 Industrial Rd Fl 3, San Carlos, CA 94070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 272-0959
  4. 4
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation Plastic Surgery in Los Gatos
    15720 Winchester Blvd Ste 202, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 272-0959
  5. 5
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation Plastic Surgery
    701 E El Camino Real Fl 3, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 272-0959

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Size or Shape Change Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Nasal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbit Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Post Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Chevron Icon
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 10, 2022
    Dr. Talley did a bi-lateral breast reduction in parallel with my surgeon doing a lumpectomy in January 2021 under difficult pandemic conditions. Dr. Talley explained in detail beforehand what the results could be and how rehab would go. Since the surgery, I have been seen by multiple providers who have all essentially commented on what a good job my plastic surgeon did. I only wish I could share this with him and let him know of the excellent outcome I have had.
    SB (Idaho) — Mar 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Talley, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Talley to family and friends

    Dr. Talley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Talley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. John Talley, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861653255
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dr. Frederick Menick-Facial/Nasal Reconstruction
    Internship
    • Stanford University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Talley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Talley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

