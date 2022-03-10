Dr. John Talley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Talley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Talley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They graduated from University of Arizona School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Locations
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation715 Altos Oaks Dr, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 272-0959
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real Bldg Lee, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 272-0959
San Carlos Center301 Industrial Rd Fl 3, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 272-0959
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Plastic Surgery in Los Gatos15720 Winchester Blvd Ste 202, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Directions (650) 272-0959
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Plastic Surgery701 E El Camino Real Fl 3, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 272-0959
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Talley did a bi-lateral breast reduction in parallel with my surgeon doing a lumpectomy in January 2021 under difficult pandemic conditions. Dr. Talley explained in detail beforehand what the results could be and how rehab would go. Since the surgery, I have been seen by multiple providers who have all essentially commented on what a good job my plastic surgeon did. I only wish I could share this with him and let him know of the excellent outcome I have had.
About Dr. John Talley, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Dr. Frederick Menick-Facial/Nasal Reconstruction
- Stanford University Medical Center
- University of Arizona School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

