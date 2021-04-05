Dr. John Talbott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Talbott, MD
Overview
Dr. John Talbott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Talbott works at
Locations
Jefferson Hospital565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 267-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Talbott has been my neurologist for many years. My experience is that Dr. Talbott carefully listens to me and together, we, develop a plan that I can follow. Todays medical care is boxed limited time; it is the rare physician that uses the interview time to really listen to his patient, that is Dr. Talbott.
About Dr. John Talbott, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1700882248
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talbott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talbott accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talbott works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Talbott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talbott.
