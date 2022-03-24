Dr. Taggert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Taggert, MD
Overview
Dr. John Taggert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Taggert works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Peter's Vascular Associates319 S Manning Blvd Ste 110B, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 525-8220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
St. Peter's Vascular Associates1735 Us 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 525-8220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taggert?
His compassion is beyond reproach. He explains everything and answers questions in layman's terms. I research Dr's and he is the best. First do no harm Is exactly what he is about.
About Dr. John Taggert, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1457340085
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- University Ct Sch Med
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taggert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taggert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taggert works at
Dr. Taggert has seen patients for Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Artery Bypass and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taggert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Taggert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taggert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taggert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taggert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.