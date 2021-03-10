See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Washington, DC
Dr. John Tabacco, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Tabacco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Washington, DC. They completed their fellowship with Andrews Institute Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

Dr. Tabacco works at Potomac Internist, Sibley Johns Hopkins Hospital in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Potomac Internist , Sibley Johns Hopkins Hospital
    5215 Loughboro Rd NW Ste 440, Washington, DC 20016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 237-2911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Hospital Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2021
    Wonderful doctor and good man. Takes the best care of his patients. If he is your doctor you have hit the medical jackpot.
    Karen — Mar 10, 2021
    About Dr. John Tabacco, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437443330
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Andrews Institute Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Union Memorial Hospital-Baltimore
    Residency
    Internship
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Denison University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Tabacco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabacco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tabacco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tabacco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tabacco works at Potomac Internist, Sibley Johns Hopkins Hospital in Washington, DC. View the full address on Dr. Tabacco’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabacco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabacco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabacco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabacco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

