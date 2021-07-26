Dr. John Szawaluk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szawaluk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Szawaluk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Szawaluk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and Highland District Hospital.
Dr. Szawaluk works at
Locations
-
1
The Christ Hospital Physicians11140 Montgomery Rd Ste 1300, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 792-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Highland District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen several doctors trying to get my blood pressure under control. I found Dr. John J. Szawaluk on the internet. He helped me. He was business like, and professional. His staff was helpful , and friendly. Great location on Montgomery Road near I-275. I would send my family members to see him if they develop high blood pressure. Every day you wait to get your blood pressure under control , is one day too long.
About Dr. John Szawaluk, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1578527495
Education & Certifications
- University Of Massachusetts Hospital
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szawaluk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szawaluk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szawaluk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szawaluk works at
Dr. Szawaluk has seen patients for Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szawaluk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Szawaluk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szawaluk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szawaluk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szawaluk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.