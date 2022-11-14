See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. John Symbas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Symbas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Symbas works at Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 870, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-2975
  2. 2
    Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists - Piedmont Office
    105 Collier Rd NW Ste 1040, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 343-0897
  3. 3
    Marietta Plastic Surgery- Woodstock
    149 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 104, Woodstock, GA 30188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 494-2380
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 14, 2022
    Dr. Symbas and his team exceeded my expectations and I could not be happier with my results! They went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of. I highly recommend Dr. Symbas!
    A G — Nov 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John Symbas, MD
    About Dr. John Symbas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619158615
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Emory U Som
    Internship
    • Emory University Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Symbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Symbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Symbas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Symbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Symbas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Symbas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Symbas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Symbas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

