Dr. John Sylvester, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Sylvester, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
Advocate Radiation Oncology401 Manatee Ave E Ste A, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 748-4324
Lakewood Ranch Oncology Center8946 77th Ter E, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 907-9053
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When Dr Sylvester was recommended he was described as world class. My experience confirms this. He knows what he is doing, is patient and understanding and oozes confidence. Cancer is scarry, there are many options and it is hard to decide which is the best for you. He really helped guide me through what we think is the best plan of treatment.
About Dr. John Sylvester, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1508880337
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Meml Hosp
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University of California at Santa Barbara
- Radiation Oncology
