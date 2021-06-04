Overview

Dr. John Swinarski, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Swinarski works at reVive Spine Center in Niagara Falls, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.