Overview

Dr. John Swierzewski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Holyoke Medical Center.



Dr. Swierzewski works at Comprehensive Foot Care Inc in Holyoke, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.