Dr. John Swicegood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Swicegood, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.
Locations
1
Advanced Interventional Pain and Diagnostics of Western Arkansas LLC7303 Rogers Ave Ste 100, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 314-1767
2
Fianna Hills Surgery Center LLC9001 Jenny Lind Rd, Fort Smith, AR 72908 Directions (479) 385-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have used Dr Swicegood for over a decade and he has always listened to me and then explained what he could do for me. He has helped me to live a normal life with minimal pain over that time he has been able to control my severe back pain. I was saddened to hear that he was semi retiring I am not sure what I will do when he fully retires. I now live in western Colorado and travel to Fort Smith once or twice a year to see him. I have tried doctors here but they don't have his skill and are unable to treat me effectually. Dr Swicegood has been able to give me relief for up to 6 to 8 months at a time.
About Dr. John Swicegood, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1831151703
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology
- University KY
- Orlando Regl Med Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swicegood accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swicegood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Swicegood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swicegood.
