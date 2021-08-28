See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fort Smith, AR
Dr. John Swicegood, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Swicegood, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (23)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Swicegood, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.

Dr. Swicegood works at Advanced Interventional Pain and Diagnostics of Western Arkansas LLC in Fort Smith, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Interventional Pain and Diagnostics of Western Arkansas LLC
    7303 Rogers Ave Ste 100, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 314-1767
  2. 2
    Fianna Hills Surgery Center LLC
    9001 Jenny Lind Rd, Fort Smith, AR 72908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 385-9001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Fort Smith

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Celiac Plexus Block
Back Pain
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Celiac Plexus Block

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Swicegood?

    Aug 28, 2021
    I have used Dr Swicegood for over a decade and he has always listened to me and then explained what he could do for me. He has helped me to live a normal life with minimal pain over that time he has been able to control my severe back pain. I was saddened to hear that he was semi retiring I am not sure what I will do when he fully retires. I now live in western Colorado and travel to Fort Smith once or twice a year to see him. I have tried doctors here but they don't have his skill and are unable to treat me effectually. Dr Swicegood has been able to give me relief for up to 6 to 8 months at a time.
    James Melvin — Aug 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Swicegood, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Swicegood, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Swicegood to family and friends

    Dr. Swicegood's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Swicegood

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Swicegood, MD.

    About Dr. John Swicegood, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831151703
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Anesthesiology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University KY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Orlando Regl Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swicegood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swicegood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swicegood works at Advanced Interventional Pain and Diagnostics of Western Arkansas LLC in Fort Smith, AR. View the full address on Dr. Swicegood’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Swicegood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swicegood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swicegood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swicegood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Swicegood, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.