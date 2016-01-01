Overview

Dr. John Sweeney, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Sweeney works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

