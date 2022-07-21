Dr. John Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Swanson, MD
Overview
Dr. John Swanson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
Omni Women's Health Medical Group9483 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93730 Directions (559) 439-1835
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great customer service and quality service at its best
About Dr. John Swanson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1255433025
Education & Certifications
- Ia U Hosp
- Valley Med Ctr
- Valley Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
