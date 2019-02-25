Overview

Dr. John Swango, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ozark, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Joplin and Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Swango works at Mercy Orthopedic Hospital in Ozark, MO with other offices in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Release, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.