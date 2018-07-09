Dr. John Sutton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sutton, DO
Overview
Dr. John Sutton, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sutton works at
Locations
Carson Tahoe Endocrinology LLC1177 N Division St Ste 3, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 841-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sutton is very knowledgeable and thorough. I have seen him for a year now for a severely hypothyroid condition. Each visit he spends more time asking questions than really any other Dr. I have seen previously. The office staff has been patient and kind as well.
About Dr. John Sutton, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1801812631
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutton accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutton works at
Dr. Sutton has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.