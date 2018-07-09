Overview

Dr. John Sutton, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sutton works at Carson Tahoe Endocrinology in Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.