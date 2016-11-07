Overview

Dr. John Sutton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital and Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Sutton works at Community Hospital in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.