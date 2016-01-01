See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Milford, CT
Dr. John Sussman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Sussman works at Nuvance Health - New Milford Hospital in New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vassar Health Quest Medical Practice of Ct Inc
    120 Park Lane Rd Ste A202, New Milford, CT 06776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 354-9321
  2. 2
    New Milford OB/GYN
    2 Old Park Lane Rd, New Milford, CT 06776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 354-9321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. John Sussman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, French, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1205833670
    Education & Certifications

    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    • Haverford College
