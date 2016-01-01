Dr. John Sussman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sussman, MD
Dr. John Sussman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Vassar Health Quest Medical Practice of Ct Inc120 Park Lane Rd Ste A202, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 354-9321
New Milford OB/GYN2 Old Park Lane Rd, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 354-9321
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Haverford College
Dr. Sussman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sussman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sussman has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sussman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sussman speaks French, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sussman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sussman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.