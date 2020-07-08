Overview

Dr. John Surso, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Main Campus Medical Center and Medina Hospital.



Dr. Surso works at Summa Health Medical Group Medina Primary Care in Medina, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.