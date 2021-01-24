See All Gastroenterologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. John Sun, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Sun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University.

Dr. Sun works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma
    1112 6th Ave Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 272-8664
    Quivira Specialty Care
    12000 W 110th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-6003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hemorrhoids
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 49 ratings
Patient Ratings (49)
5 Star
(44)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jan 24, 2021
my experience with front desk was amazing, i had insurance issues, i had it but it didn't cross over to the correct dept, i wanted to be seen versus later, i was feeling that bad, they found a date that worked for me, they also called insurance company to confirm issues and resolved them. having a team that starts with the phone call and then appt is key, i'm sure the receptionists are busy on a million calls, but i cldnt tell.
GI ISSUES OR MID LIFE CRISIS — Jan 24, 2021
About Dr. John Sun, MD

  • Gastroenterology
  • 23 years of experience
  • English, Mandarin
  • 1972681500
Education & Certifications

  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
  • Brigham and Women's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
  • Brigham and Women's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
  • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
  • Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sun has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

49 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

