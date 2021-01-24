Dr. John Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Sun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University.
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma1112 6th Ave Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 272-8664
-
2
Quivira Specialty Care12000 W 110th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 588-6003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sun?
my experience with front desk was amazing, i had insurance issues, i had it but it didn't cross over to the correct dept, i wanted to be seen versus later, i was feeling that bad, they found a date that worked for me, they also called insurance company to confirm issues and resolved them. having a team that starts with the phone call and then appt is key, i'm sure the receptionists are busy on a million calls, but i cldnt tell.
About Dr. John Sun, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1972681500
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Brigham and Women's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Brigham and Women's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sun speaks Mandarin.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.