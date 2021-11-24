See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Parker, CO
Dr. John Sun, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (52)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Sun, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. 

Dr. Sun works at Centura Colorectal Surgery in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sun Clinic Inc.
    9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 201, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 320-0699
    Children Hospital At Parker
    9395 Crown Crest Blvd, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 269-4000
    9403 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 200COLO, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 320-0699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    Nov 24, 2021
    Dr. Sun and his entire team, office and surgical, are amazing at what they do. They are simply excellent and we won't go to anyone else.
    About Dr. John Sun, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    • 1003865023
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U CO
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sun works at Centura Colorectal Surgery in Parker, CO. View the full address on Dr. Sun’s profile.

    Dr. Sun has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

