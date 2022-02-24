Overview

Dr. John Sullivan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Sullivan works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY with other offices in Rome, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.