Dr. John Sullivan, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sullivan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Locations
John Sullivan MD1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1617Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Slocum-Dickson Medical Grp PLLC91 Perimeter Rd, Rome, NY 13441 Directions (315) 336-5230
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
He isn’t chatty, right to the point. My surgery went well, a full bilateral knee replacement surgery. Another month and I will be back to my favorite activities. Thank you Dr Sullivan. His staff was very helpful kind and friendly!!
About Dr. John Sullivan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Hospital of Brooklyn Downstate
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- College of the Holy Cross
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Sullivan works at
