Overview

Dr. John Sullivan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at Southeastern Retina Specialists in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL, Palatka, FL and Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.