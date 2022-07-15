Overview

Dr. John Sullivan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at Advanced Gynecology and Obstetrics in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.