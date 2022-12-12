Overview

Dr. John Sullebarger, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Sullebarger works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.