Dr. John Stulak, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Stulak, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Stulak works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Heart
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)

Jun 08, 2017
He did my open heart surgery and did an amazing job removing a tumor from my mitral valve!! Thank you so much
Dickinson, ND — Jun 08, 2017
About Dr. John Stulak, MD

  • Cardiovascular Surgery
  • 12 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1154392587
Education & Certifications

  • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
  • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Stulak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stulak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stulak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stulak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stulak works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Stulak’s profile.

Dr. Stulak has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stulak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stulak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stulak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stulak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stulak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.