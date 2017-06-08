Overview

Dr. John Stulak, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Stulak works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

