Dr. John Nelson, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Nelson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Nelson works at UCI Beckman Laser Institute in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Uc Regents Surgery Laser Univ. Phy.
    1002 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 824-8674

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 16, 2022
    I saw Dr. Nelson for the first time at the VBF Super Clinic last weekend. Dr. Nelson was very personable and knowledgeable about vascular birthmarks. I received my first laser treatment and he provided me with a treatment plan to continue addressing my particular issues. I feel that he is top-notched and very trustworthy to do the very best possible for every patient.
    Teri B. — Oct 16, 2022
    About Dr. John Nelson, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316027584
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelson works at UCI Beckman Laser Institute in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nelson’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

