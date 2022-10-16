Dr. John Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nelson, MD
Dr. John Nelson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Uc Regents Surgery Laser Univ. Phy.1002 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Directions (949) 824-8674
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I saw Dr. Nelson for the first time at the VBF Super Clinic last weekend. Dr. Nelson was very personable and knowledgeable about vascular birthmarks. I received my first laser treatment and he provided me with a treatment plan to continue addressing my particular issues. I feel that he is top-notched and very trustworthy to do the very best possible for every patient.
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1316027584
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.