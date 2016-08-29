Dr. John Stroh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stroh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stroh, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Stroh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Frederick, MD.
Dr. Stroh works at
Locations
-
1
Mann & Henry Podiatry Services LLC7101 Guilford Dr Ste 204, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 663-6861
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stroh?
He's great very caring and knowledgeable
About Dr. John Stroh, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1306839113
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stroh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stroh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stroh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stroh works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.