Dr. John Streit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Streit works at STREIT JOHN E MD in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.