Dr. John Streit, MD
Dr. John Streit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
John E Streit MD PA4014 22nd Pl Ste 4, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 795-3937
- Covenant Medical Center
very friendly staff. very thorough and informative. absolutely great with childern. My 8 year old was very comfortable with the staff and Dr. Streit
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Dr. Streit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Streit has seen patients for Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Streit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
