Dr. John Streidl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streidl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Streidl, MD
Overview
Dr. John Streidl, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with Barnes Jewish Hospital
Dr. Streidl works at
Locations
-
1
The Polyclinic Northgate11011 Meridian Ave N Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 525-5777
-
2
Northgate Plaza9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-4748
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Streidl?
Such a competent & personable physician!!!
About Dr. John Streidl, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1912931635
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Streidl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Streidl accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Streidl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Streidl works at
Dr. Streidl has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Streidl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Streidl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streidl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streidl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streidl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.