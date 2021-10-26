Overview

Dr. John Straughn Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Straughn Jr works at NORTH MISSISSIPPI MEDICAL CENTER HEMATOLOGY in Tupelo, MS with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.