Dr. John Strasswimmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Strasswimmer, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dermatology Associates of Palm Beaches Pllc2605 W Atlantic Ave Ste D204, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 819-5822
Montrose Dermatology2730 Commercial Way, Montrose, CO 81401 Directions (561) 819-5822
Dermatology & and Skin5046 Highway 17 Byp S, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 668-4104
Winston2020 N PEACE HAVEN RD, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Directions (336) 768-1280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The most knowledgeable doctor that treats each patient with the respect!
About Dr. John Strasswimmer, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Strasswimmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strasswimmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strasswimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strasswimmer has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strasswimmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strasswimmer speaks French.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Strasswimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strasswimmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strasswimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strasswimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.