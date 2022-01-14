Dr. John Straetmans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Straetmans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Straetmans, MD
Dr. John Straetmans, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som.
John P Straetmans MD294 S Main St Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (770) 754-5555
Dr. Straetman helped me so much a few years back. If I didn't live so far, I would gladly have him as my doctor again.
- Sinai Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hosp
- Wayne State Univ Som
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Straetmans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
